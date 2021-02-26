Bethesda has released a new trailer for upcoming time-twisting FPS Deathloop, which takes heavy inspiration from the James Bond movie intros of the 60s.

In an accompanying post on the game's official website, Art Director Sebastien Mitton talked about these inspirations and more that will be found in the full game, saying "There are a lot of 1930s/40s-era influences on Blackreef, with its bunkers, abandoned labs and rusty structures. We pulled from locations like Prypiatt in Ukraine, Hashima in Japan, and Pyramiden, which is an abandoned Soviet coal mining settlement on the Norwegian archipelago. Then we dipped into the Cold War and looked to the show Lost and its DHARMA Initiative. This source of mystery was a huge inspiration for our artists."

In fact, there's movie reference fingerprints all over the world of Blackreef, where Deathloop's story takes place, with Mitton also revealing that the game's been inspired by movies like Skyfall, Point Blank, The Thing and even The Wicker Man (mainly the 1973 version, although we'd probably not be against a cheeky reference to Nicholas Cage's infamous "THE BEES!" scene.)

Movies aren't the only influence that can be spotted here either, as we're treated to gameplay that's more than remincent of the powers from developer Arkane's previous efforts, the Dishonored series.

Check out the new trailer for yourself below. Deathloop is set to launch on PlayStation 5 and PC on May 21, 2021.