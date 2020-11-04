Days Gone developer Bend Studio has confirmed that the post-apocalyptic open world action adventure will get to enjoy a number of enhancements on PlayStation 5, including running at a dynamic 4K resolution at "up to" 60FPS.

Confirming the news via a Tweet from the developer's official account, Bend Studio also gave players confirmation that you will be able to transfer saves between the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions, meaning you can continue a current playthrough or indeed jump straight into New Game+ if you fancy taking to the open road with Deacon and pals on the next-gen console.

Days Gone is available now on PlayStation 4 while the PlayStation 5 launches on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea and on November 19 for the UK and rest of the world.

 

