CD Projekt RED has said that it will reveal additional content and DLC plans for its upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077 following the game's release next month in an investor call earlier this week.

As transcribed by Seeking Alpha, company CEO Adam Kicinski was answering a question during the call on when they plan to announce and start selling a season pass for the game, to which he responded: "The initial plan was to do it before release. But after the recent delay, we decided to wait for the release to provide gamers with the game and then start talking about future projects. So, after release."

Though he understandably gave very little details on what the season pass or DLC could entail, he was quick to reiterate that it would not be the game's multiplayer component, which is still set to be a seperate project, saying "It’s a separate dedicated production, a big production. And we plan — we think about it as a standalone product. Obviously, it’s not entirely standalone as it comes from the universe of Cyberpunk and is very much related to the concept of single-player Cyberpunk." When asked on a potential date for said multiplayer, Kicinski wouldn't be drawn even if it'd land before 2022, saying only "we haven't announced any date so far."

Still, before then any Cyberpunk 2077 DLC should be fairly significant, with the company previously indicating that players can expect similar expansion opportunties to the studio's last RPG title The Witcher 3 to expand the game's story.

Elsewhere in the call, Kicinksi also said the game's recent delay has benefited the much-anticipated title, saying that the open-world adventure now runs "surprisngly well" on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. There's not long left to find out, as Cyberpunk 2077 heads to launch on those and on PC on December 10.