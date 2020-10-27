CD Projekt Red has announced one more delay for upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077, giving the game a new release date of December 10.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the studio apologised to fans for the delay, stating that the reasons for the small shift in date were in part due to the challenges presented in making the game run well across two generations of consoles as well as PC, saying "Since Cyberpunk 2077 evolved towards almost being a next-gen title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly. We're aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says that 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do."

The studio also acknowledged that the delay comes in spite of the game being declared as going gold at the start of this month, saying "Passing certification or 'going gold' means the game is ready, can be completed and has all content in it. But it doesn't mean we stop working on it and raising the quality bar. On the contrary, this is the time when many improvements are being made which will then be distributed via the Day 0 patch. This is the time period we undercalculated."

At least it's not too much longer to wait, and all being well Cyberpunk 2077 will release on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia and PC on December 10.