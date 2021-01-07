CD Projekt Red has moved to quash recent a recent report on Cyberpunk 2077 from an alledged disgrunted developer of the game that made claims about cut content from the game as well as claiming that several major figures would be departing the studio.

The allegations, which were originally posted on the GameFAQs boards before making their way to Reddit, included claims an underground and sewer section of the game said to evoke sections from 2004 RPG Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines was removed due to looking "ugly" to executives. Also included in the report were claims that staff morale at the company was at an all time low, and that there would be "major departures from the studio" in the coming months.

In disputing the claims as completely false, the studio said in a statement "Normally we don't comment on rumours but this time we wanted to make an exception as this story is simply not true" and posted the denial to the game's official Twitter account.

To say Cyberpunk 2077 has had something of a troubled launch would be somewhat of an understatement, with the game getting pulled from the PlayStation Store by Sony due to its poor performance on base PlayStation 4 systems, followed by swirlings of a class action lawsuit by investors. Several patches have already been released, and more are to come as CD Projekt Red also works on the game's full next-generation patch scheduled for later this year.

In spite of all of this, we've quite enjoyed our time with Cyberpunk 2077, you can read our review from our experience on the PlayStation 5 version right over here.