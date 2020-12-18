The latest twist in the ongoing troubled Cyberpunk 2077 launch saga has seen PlayStation take the unprecdented step of actually removing the game from sale on the PlayStation Store, and offeing a full refund for anyone who's bought the game digitally for the console.

A statement tweeted by the Ask PlayStation Twitter account very late last night said "SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will beging to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice."

Developer CD Projekt Red eventually followed up with their own response this morning, saying "Following our discussion with PlayStation, a decision was made to temporarily suspend digital distribution of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Store. You can still buy physical versions of the game in brick and mortar stores and online. All purchased digital and physical copies of the game will continue to recieve support and updates as we continue to improve your experience."

Anyone wanting to claim a refund for their digital PlayStation copy of the game is encouraged to start the process over on a dedicated page at the PlayStation website, where you'll be asked to provide a proof of purchase by signing into your PSN account. It's currently not known at the present time whether the Xbox or PC versions of the game will follow suit with PlayStation.

It's the latest twist on what has been a turbulent launch for Cyberpunk 2077, with a myriad of technical issues and poor performance reported particularly on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game that resulted in the developer issuing an official apology and admitting that it definitely did not spend enough time on those versions of the game in an emergency Q&A with shareholders.

In its present state, Cyberpunk 2077 does run reasonably well on next generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S and for what it's worth, you can read what we made of the game behind the technical issues (playing on a PlayStation 5) in our review over here.