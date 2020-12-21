Cyberpunk 2077's launch woes look far from over, as following the game's removal from the PlayStation store over the weekend, Xbox has now added an Xbox One performance warning to the listing for the game on the Microsoft Store and is expanding its refund policy for the game.

A tweet thread from the Xbox Support Twitter acount reads: "To ensure that every player can get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice."

Acknowledging the issues many players have reported trying to play the game on base level Xbox One consoles, the thread also mentioned that "to date, we have granted refunds to the vast majority of customers who have requested one." The game's listing on the Microsoft Store page now reads "Users may experience performance issues when playing this game on Xbox One consoles until this game is updated."