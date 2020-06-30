Capcom has revealed its intentions to develop a Monster Hunter game which is pitched towards middle and high-schoolers (via Gematsu).

In a recent investor’s meeting, one asked about the possibility of porting World to the Switch. “There are currently no plans to bring Monster Hunter: World on Nintendo Switch. We are planning to develop a Monster Hunter that middle and high-school students can enjoy, so please look forward to it,” replied the company. This is to be expected, because Monster Hunter: World is ginormous. It’s not the scale of the base game that would pose a problem, because The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt works wonderfully on the Switch. It’s the multiplayer aspect, and the number of updates and expansions that World players have enjoyed since its launch. Ensuring it all works and works properly would be no cake walk.

What Capcom could be referring to is a separate Switch title for this audience to tie into the upcoming movie adaptation. Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, the project will introduce familiar and fresh characters, and is set to premiere on September 4. It could even be a mobile title for greater impact and reach. We’ll see what’s in store for us, and update you when we hear more.



