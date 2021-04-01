Call of Duty: Warzone might be getting a new 1980's version of its Verdansk map next season, if a reported leak from a live action commercial is anything to go by.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, since-removed footage from a live-action spot was shared online that showed snippets of the new map, which according to them will replace the current Verdansk map at the end of the currently ongoing second season, complete with Cold War-era landmarks replacing several points of interest and others getting an 80's themed makeover.

There's also said to be some new locations in the map, including one which appears to be based on the Duga-2 Radar Array as seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's single player campaign mission Ashes to Ashes. A big in-game live event is reportedly set to happen in the game that will mark the transition of the stage into the new feature, which is likely to take place on or around the season's scheduled end date of April 22.

Currently, there's no word from Activision as to the veracity of the information, but the company has been issuing DMCA takedown notices online to various social networks and websites hosting the footage, including Call of Duty-dedicated news website Charlie Intel. For now, it seems players will have to wait and see how this one pans out—in the meantime Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War kicked off their Season Two Reloaded update earlier this week.