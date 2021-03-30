Developer Treyarch has revealed the complete lowdown of all the content coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in its mid-season update for the second season of post-launch content, entitled Season Two: Reloaded.

As detailed extensively on the Call of Duty Blog, highlights include new multiplayer maps such as the previously revealed Miami Strike for 6v6, Mansion in 2v2 and 3v3 and Golova for Multi-team games, new multiplayer modes such as Multi-Team Hardpoint, Gunfight Tournament and Blueprint Gun Game and a whole host of weapon tweaks.

Zombies mode meanwhile will get a bunch of new content in Outbreak, including a new region in the form of Sanatorium, a new objective Secure and a new vehicle in the Dirt Bike. Meanwhile, Dead Ops Arcade 3 will now award Player XP and Battle Pass XP and there's also a new Silverback Sideways map to play. PlayStation owners also get to enjoy new Onslaught content with a new Containment mode.

Finally, the update will also result in a much-welcomed size reduction for the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone, particulary if you still have it installed alongside 2019's Call of Duty Modern Warfare. After the update, which will initially be larger than usual, file size is promised to be reduced between 10.9GB and 14.2GB depending on your platform, and by 30.6GB and 33.6GB if you've got the Modern Warfare content in there too.

You can check out a trailer for the update below, Season Two Reloaded has started landing in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone already as you read this and will continue over the next few hours on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.