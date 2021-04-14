The official Call of Duty Twitter account has seemingly announced a big in-game event next week that many are hoping will see Call of Duty: Warzone's Verdansk map get a huge refresh.

The tweet is light on specifics, of course, but does say that "the end is near" and gives a time and date of next Wednesday, April 21 at 12pm PT (approximately 8pm UK time). Voice lines uncovered by Twitter leakers (as per Xbox Achievements) point towards a nuke landing in game on that day and wiping the map clean, as well as zombies potentially coming into the free-to-play battle royale CoD title to wreck some havoc of their own.

Of course, one of the biggest clues for what will happen to the map following the event may have already been seen last week in the form of a reported leak from a live action commerical, that seemed to indicate the map will undergo an 80s makeover. We certainly don't have long now to see if those rumours were true, so it's just a matter of time before we see what exactly is in store next week.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.