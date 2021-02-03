Activision has announced that it has banned 60,000 accounts of Call of Duty players for confirmed cases of using cheat software in Call of Duty: Warzone.

In an anti-cheat update announcing the bans on the Call of Duty blog, the studio confirmed that the total number of bans it has served up to 300,000 since launch as it continues to combat cheating in the free-to-play game and in the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. "We are also continuing our efforts to identify and address cheat providers at the source who distribute unauthorized third party software for modding or hacking," they added.

Since launch, Activision say they have taken a number of dedicated actions which have included weekly backend security updates, improved in-game reporting mechanisms, two factor authentication, eliminating numerous third party software providers, and increasing the number of dedicated teams and resources dedicated to battling cheaters.

Going forward, the studio says it will increase their efforts in the future, incluyding enhancements to internal anti-cheat software, additional detection technology, dedicating new resources to monitoring and enforcement, more two-way dialogue and more consistent and timely bans in the hopes to nip cheating in the bud.

The update also reveals that Raven Software will be the lead developer on Call of Duty: Warzone development going forward, taking over from Infinity Ward who led development on the title during the time of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC while sister title Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be getting the Firebase Z map for Zombies mode later this week.