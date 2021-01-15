Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch has taken the lid off some of the new content coming to the game in February, including new Zombies mode map Firebase Z.

As per the Call of Duty blog, the new content kicks off with the mid-season update that was detailed last week, but that'll be added to with the second chapter in the Dark Aether storyline in Zombies, with the Firebase Z map taking place in the wake of the destruction of the Projekt Endstation site in Poland seen in chapter one.

This will also be joined by a new arena for Multiplayer mode, which sees the return of classic Call of Duty: Black Ops II map Express. The futuristic train station returns with Treyarch promising plenty of close-quarters combat in the halls and yes, the return of the fast moving trains that'll make short work of any Operator foolish enough to step on the tracks at the wrong time.

Treyarch promises more details on the Firebase Z map later today as it celebrates 115 Day, named after Element 115 that has been at the heart of the Black Ops Zombies sub-series. Both this and the Express map meanwhile will be available from February 4 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.