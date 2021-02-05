In perhaps unsurprising news, Activision Blizzard has confirmed that it plans to release another premium Call of Duty game in the fourth quarter of 2021, following hot on the heels of the success of last year's release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

In the company's fourth quarter earnings call on Thursday evening (as reported by Video Games Chronicle) chief financial officer Dennis Durkin said "We will benefit from a full year of Warzone driving upgrades to our premium content and incremental in-game player investment, and we have a substantial opportunity to continue migrating the community to Black Ops Cold War as well as another strong premium release planned for Q4 in 2021."

There's no word yet which studio will be working on the next game, with Treyarch having been behind Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Infinity Ward behind 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, though previously development was on a three-year rotating cycle between those two and Raven Software and Sledgehammer Games until May 2019 when "tensions" between the latter two studios alledgedly caused their CoD project to be shelved and the Black Ops sequel to be moved up to 2020.

Raven Software are now the lead developer on free-to-play offering Call of Duty: Warzone, which is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.