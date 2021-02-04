The new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War mid-season update has landed, bringing with it new Zombies mode map Firebase Z, a new Tombstone perk, the return of the map Express in Multiplayer mode and lots more.

As previously established the Firebase Z map continues the game's Dark Aether storyline and takes the undead slaying to the jungles of Veitnam where you and your squad will have to contend with shapeshifting Mimics and the return of the Mangler. There's also a new Tombstone Soda perk you'll be able to grab from a dedicated machine in that map and in the updated drinks machine in the original Die Maschine map which will give you another chance to get back into the fray upon being downed.

Other additions in this update include a new Solo Advanced Start mode for Dead Ops Arcade mode and the PlayStation exclusive Onslaught mode also gets the new Express map as well as new enemy types from the new Firebase Z content. Speaking of Express, the fan-favourite Black Ops 2 map joins the 6v6 rotation in standard Multiplayer mode, allowing two teams of six the chance to duke it out around a train station, complete with very lethal, very fast moving trains to contend with.

A new Endurance mode is also part of the update, pitting 40 players in ten squads of four up to the challenge of collecting enough Uranium and detonating bombs in order to reach the top of the scoreboard. The tweak for this mode is that after one bomb explodes, another comes on immediately afterward, ensuring five bombs are always in play. Four additional maps for Prop Hunt, Gunfight getting Nuketown '84 and plenty of other tweaks are in the patch, so you'd better check Treyarch's blog for the full list of changes.

You can check out a behind the scenes video on the new Firebase Z map below, and the Season One: Reloaded update is available now in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.