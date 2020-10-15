Activision has released a new video showing off the new Fireteam: Dirty Bomb game mode that will be added to the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta this weekend as it opens up to all formats.

The 40 player mode sees 10 four-player fireteams dropped into a large scale map with vehicles and loadouts at their disposal. They'll have to collect and deposit uranium into various 'Dirty Bombs' dotted around the map which, when detonated will lock off those parts of the map for the rest of the match as the area is doused in radioactive material. Players will earn points for kills, depositing uranium and, naturally, detonating bombs.

This mode will join the previous beta weekend's TDM, Domination, VIP Escort, Combined Arms: Assault and Domination modes, and will also see the beta opened up to Xbox One and PC owners with crossplay following last weekend's PlayStation 4 exclusive weekend. The beta will first open to those that have pre-ordered the game from later today, with everyone else getting to join from October 17 with the beta running through until October 19.

Check out the footage of Fireteam: Dirty Bomb mode in action below. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set for release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 13 with an Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 versions to follow.