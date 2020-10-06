Activision has released a new trailer for this weekend's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta which kicks off this weekend, confirming the five modes that you'll be able to get some hands on time with.

The modes in question include the classic Team Deathmatch, the zone based Domination mode, VIP Escort, Kill Confirmed (where combatants have to collect the dogtags of their opponents to score their kill) and finally the vehicular based Combined Arms are all on offer during the limited-time beta.

As previously announced, PS4 players get first dibs, with those who've pre-ordered the game allowed access from Thursday, October 8 before everyone else on the console can join in from Saturday October 10 until Monday October 12. All the other formats will then get to join in the weekend after during the crossplay beta, with Thursday October 15 for pre-order folk and finally everyone else on Saturday October 17 until Monday October 19.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 13 with Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 versions to follow soon after.