Developer Treyarch has announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be getting its first mid-season update next week.

Writing on the developer's blog, the team revealed the update will include new content for Multiplayer and Zombies modes including new Fireteam map Sanatorium, new 6v6 MP mode Dropkick and a new Cranked mode in Zombies that will see players given a ticking timer to their demise that they must top up and stave off death by making kills.

PlayStation exclusive mode Zombie Onslaught will also be getting a new map known as Raid as well as new Dark Aether intel, and further Season One content is promised over the next few weeks. This week's patch meanwhile includes the Raid & Crossroads Strike 24/7 playlists, new Gunfight Blueprints and Dirty Bomb Duos MP modes as well as the weapon tweaks promised at the beginning of this week. You can check out the full patch notes for yourself over here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.