Developer Raven Software has confirmed a balance update will be coming to online multiplayer shooter Call of Duty: Warzone to address player concerns about the DMR 14, Type 63, Mac 10 and dual pistol weapons in the game.

As per the tweet and a subsequent one from the studio, the changes will be exclusive to Warzone, and intend to address recent claims from the community that the weapons in question are currently ruining people's fun in the game, with particular complaints raised against the DMR 14 for its reportedly high power, good range and low recoil making it far outweigh any of the other weapons in the game and dominating player loadouts.

There's no word yet on when specifically the balance update will drop, but the game and sister title Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have both just seen the Tracer Pack: Bulldozer Operator Bundle to the game, which adds new Operator Bulldozer — a rather large gentleman who brandishes a combat sledgehammer as his weapon of choice.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are both available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.