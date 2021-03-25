Treyarch has been gearing up for the upcoming Season 2 mid-season update of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War by offering players a glimpse at the upcoming smaller remix of the game's divisive Miami map on Twitter.

As shown in the video below, the new Miami Strike map isn't simply a chunk cut from the original map, but has been redesigned to give it a more close-quarters layout, with the aim of hopefully making matches flow a bit better, particuarly in 6v6 mode which the map will be coming to when it drops next week in a 24/7 playlist.

On top of this, Treyarch also confirmed that Nuclear Apocalypse (featuring Nuketown '84 and Apocalypse 24/7) and Snipers Only Moshpit playlists will join the rotation in Multiplayer from tomorrow, while Prop Hunt will be returning with the new Miami Strike map and Satellite both being added to the rotation next week.

All this comes just in time for a Double XP, Double Weapon XP and Double Battle Pass XP event which will run from March 26 through to March 29 in both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and in the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone. Both games are available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.