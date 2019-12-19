Nintendo has announced that Legend of Zelda & Crypt of the Necrodancer crossover Cadence of Hyrule has recieved some free DLC in the form of a new update that adds a new storyline and a Dungeons mode to the game.

The new storyline, Octavo's Ode stars Octavo - the main villain of the game - that lets you explore the character's true intentions as to why he wanted to take over Hyrule, and sees you play as him with his own signature weapon/instrument - the Golden Lute.

Dungeon Mode meanwhile is said to 'test your mettle' against the game's 'toughest foes' and harks back to classic Crypt of the Necrodancer gameplay. Both pieces of content are unlocked after you complete the main story, so you'll have to finish that before you can access the new stuff.

The update should be available now to download for Cadence of Hyrule, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.