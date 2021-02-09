The upcoming Eli Roth-directed Borderlands movie continues to bolster its impressive cast with another big name Hollywood signing, with Halloween and Knives Out star (and notable World of Warcraft fan) Jamie Lee Curtis the latest name added to the list.

As first revealed by Collider, Curtis will be playing the role of Dr Patricia Tannis, the series' eccentric archeologist who resides on Pandora, and who's expertise might help the heroes find one of the series' trademark Vaults. A little extra nugget of information from the casting announcement reveals that in this movie incarnation she'll also have history with siren Lilith, who'll be played by Cate Blanchett.

Curtis and Blanchett join the recently announced Kevin Hart as Roland in the upcoming movie, which is reported to be commencing filming in Hungary in the very near future. The movie doesn't have a release date yet and—judging by the games' cast—there's still a fair number of characters to have their casting announced, but it's already shaping up to quite the star-studded affair.