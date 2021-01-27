It's been confirmed that Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Ride Along actor Kevin Hart will indeed be playing the role of soldier Roland in the upcoming Borderlands movie.

The announcement was made via the Hollywood Reporter and later confirmed by movie studio Lionsgate's official Twitter account. Hart will be joining the previously announced Cate Blanchett as Lilith the Siren and Eli Roth on directorial duties for the adaptation of the looter-shooter.

In a statement, director Roth said "I’m thrilled to be working with Kevin. Borderlands is a different kind of role for him, and we are excited to thrill audiences with a side of Kevin they’ve never seen before. He’s going to be an amazing Roland." Hart himself posted a confirmation of the news to his Instagram page, saying "This is a BIG one....So excited to be working with Cate Blanchett & Eli Roth on such an amazing project."

Filming for the project is set to start in Hungary very soon according to reports earlier this month that also had Hart rumoured for the role since December. There's no release date for the Borderlands movie yet, but expect to hear more as the project rolls on.