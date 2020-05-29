Movie studio Lionsgate has formally confirmed the casting of Thor: Ragnarok actress Cate Blanchett in the lead role of Lilith the Siren in the upcoming Borderlands movie based on the hit looter-shooter.

The Australian actress was rumoured to be in contention for the role earlier this month, and the studio finally confirmed the news last night via Twitter. In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, director Eli Roth said 'I’m so lucky to have the amazing Cate Blanchett starring in Borderlands. We had the most incredible collaboration together on The House with a Clock in Its Walls, and I believe there’s nothing she can’t do' and also said of the actress 'everyone brings their A-game to work with Cate, and I know together we’re going to create another iconic character in her already storied career.'

Blanchett is the first major casting news for the project, which currently has the aforementioned Eli Roth directing, HBO's Cherynobl penning the script, Avi and Ari Arad producing alongside Erik Fieg with Gearbox's Randy Pitchford as an Executive Producer.

There's currently no timeframe for the movie at the present time, but back in the world of the games, Borderlands 3's latest DLC - Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption was recently revealed for a June 23 release on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.