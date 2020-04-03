Gearbox Software has released the latest hotfix for Borderlands 3, which improves Moze’s survivability and begins two events (via Twinfinite).

Though she leaves enemies quaking in their boots, Moze and her Iron Bear mech have gotten some sorely needed buffs. With the Guns, Love and Tentacles DLC and the increased level cap, these changes arrive just in the nick of time for Moze players. Here’s what’s new:

“Reduced the cooldown time for Iron Bear

Increased the amount of fuel for Iron Bear

Increased the bonus on 'Behind the Iron Curtain' skill

Increased the bonus on 'Security Bear' skill

Increased the bonus on 'Experimental Munitions' skill”

Also included are weapon balance changes for:

“Damned Increased weapon damage

Hyperion Weapon Shields Increased the amount of damage weapon shields absorb

The Lob Increased Fire Rate Reduced projectiles from 3 to 1

Tiggs Boom Increased weapon damage Increased damage from the Starfall meteors

Moonfire Increased weapon damage Increased Critical Damage Bonus

Good Juju Non-critical hits now increase Critical Damage Bonus by 20%. This bonus stacks 25 times and is removed upon manual reload.”



These modifications are rolling out with the advent of the Slot Machine Mania and Trials Take-All events, which end simultaneously on April 9. Slot Machine Mania ups the chances of gaining legendary gear from… slot machines. Trials Take-All now ensures that Proving Ground Trials bosses always drop loot from their pools.

Borderlands 3 is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Gearbox Software is in hot water at the moment—a new report claims the developer is holding out on the bonus checks it promised its employees.