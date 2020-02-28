Borderlands 3 is getting its second story DLC, titled Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright and Hammerlock, on March 26 (via Push Square).

Sir Alistair Hammerlock and Wainwright Jakobs will become husband and husband, and the venue is the town of Cursehaven on the frigid ice planet Xylourgos. However, the rotting corpse of a Vault Monster forms the foundations of the village, and devotees worship its dead body. These erratic cultists are not in favour of the Hammerlock-Wainwright wedding, and players will face bosses, alien beasts, and bandits corrupted by the putrefying creature.

They won’t be alone, though. Gaige and Deathtrap from Borderlands 2 are back, and new story and side missions will take the gang gallivanting across the world of Xylourgos. New Legendary weapons and Class Mods are on offer, as well as new Vault Hunter heads and skins, vehicle skins, and interactive room decorations. In addition, the developer announced that the game’s Epic exclusivity expires on March 13. From then on, Borderlands 3 will be purchasable on Steam. That includes its Season Pass, which gets you all of the existing and upcoming DLC in one package.

And finally, Gearbox unveiled its 2020 Spring Content Roadmap. Mayhem Mode 2.0 is a free end-game patch scheduled for April with revamped modifiers and much more loot. Revenge of the Cartels follows, offering unique time-limited rewards, and Guardian Takedown debuts in May, harkening the arrival of Eridium-themed challenges, bosses, and cosmetics.

Borderlands 3 is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock DLC comes to all platforms on March 26: watch the trailer below.



