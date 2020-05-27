BlizzCon 2020 has been cancelled, owing to the continued complications arising from the global coronavirus crisis (via MCV/Develop).

Saralyn Smith, executive producer of BlizzCon, was the one to break the unhappy news in a post to the company’s official website. “We’ve had many discussions about what holding a convention could look like in light of all the health and safety considerations we’d want to make,” she explained. “We’ve also talked about different paths we could take, and how each one could be complicated by fluctuations in national and local health guidelines in the months ahead. Ultimately, after considering our options, we’ve come to the very difficult decision to not have BlizzCon this year.”

Smith expressed her and the team’s “disappointment” with this outcome, although it is the safest course of action. However, an online version of the annual event is apparently in the works, scheduled for early 2021. “We’re talking about how we might be able to channel the BlizzCon spirit and connect with you in some way online, far less impacted by the state of health and safety protocols for mass in-person gatherings. We’d want to do this as soon as we could, but given that this is new-ish territory and the different factors involved, it will most likely be sometime early next year,” stated Smith.

“BlizzCon is also a stage for big esports events in Blizzard games each year, so we’re also looking into alternatives for supporting some of the high-level competition that would normally take place at the show,” concluded the executive producer. Once Blizzard has another update regarding for BlizzCon 2020, it will supply it as soon as possible.

