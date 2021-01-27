THQ Nordic has announced a new launch date for upcoming third person action RPG Biomutant, declaring that the game will finally launch on May 25 of this year.

The game has been promised for some time, with development team Experiment 101 even putting out a statement last year confirming they were still working on the game. Originally, it was expected to come out in 2018, then summer 2019, and then they just sort-of stopped giving a release date by Gamescom 2019's preview.

Still, the game was looking pretty promising when we last saw it, and hopefully now we'll finally get it in our hands to find out for ourselves when Biomutant launches on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on May 25, 2021.