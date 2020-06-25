Experiment 101 has revealed almost ten minutes of new gameplay of BioMutant, which is all kinds of kaleidoscopic and zoologic topsy-turviness.

The development of the upcoming apocalyptic animalian RPG has been a little touch-and-go, as our last proper look at the game was in 2018. Experiment 101 kept calm and carried on, in spite of rumours that the project was encountering issues, and now, we know that good things come to those who wait.

This snippet of gameplay shows off how bright and beautiful its world is, populated by ginormous brutes and pygmy wildlife. The combat is sparky and exciting, with the comical “Bang!” and “Whizz!” popping up like speech bubbles, and there appears to be big boss battles as well as little skirmishes. One encounter has the player darting about in an underwater craft, attempting to get the upper hand on a huge turtle-like creature.

BioMutant is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.



