Bethesda Softworks will donate $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts around the world.

Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax Media and its other studios are aware of the importance of connection and entertainment through video games in the pandemic, but expressed that they want to “do more” to aid the crisis. “With the impact of this health crisis being so great and widespread, we want to help by donating to an array of international and local charities which are directly involved with COVID-19 relief efforts,” read the statement.

Of the $1 million donation, $500,000 will go to Direct Relief: “a charity which is directly involved in COVID-19 relief efforts, including the critically important work of providing personal protective equipment to health care workers.” Then, of the remaining $500,000, half will go to UNICEF and half will go to local charities “chosen by our individual studios and international offices.”

Moreover, Bethesda will begin a #BethesdaAtHome campaign, which aims to connect and communicate with fans from all over the world with livestreams of its games. “We’ll be streaming from our home offices – and we’ll offer you the opportunity to help out the same charities we’re supporting. Check out Bethesda.net or our social channels for updated stream schedules, or tune in to Twitch.tv/bethesda,” stated the company.

Finally, it requested that fans continue to follow official health advice while experiencing these “challenging times,” and stay connected to the people and the games that they love.