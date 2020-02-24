Hideki Kamiya revealed that the teaser trailer for Bayonetta 3 hides “a lot” of clues for the game (via Nintendo Life).

In an interview featured in the latest issue of Famitsu, the PlatinumGames director was asked about the progression of Bayonetta 3. The third game was announced in 2017, but the developer hasn’t said much more than that, even with the re-releases of Bayonetta 1 and 2. Earlier this year, the series creator communicated that development is “progressing very smoothly, so please rest assured and wait for it,” and that fans could look forward to “many other interesting things” in forthcoming updates. The Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle came out last week, and so, Famitsu took the opportunity to prise information from Kamiya once again.

And once again, he assured that “development is progressing smoothly” on Bayonetta 3. However, he did divulge that “there’s a lot of info hidden in the teaser announcement in 2017.” If PlatinumGames isn’t able to share anything just yet, let’s review that video. Bayonetta is having a bit of a time of it, and seems to be struggling against an anonymous foe. But, is it Bayonetta? Look at her guns (0:12, and it helps if you slow the speed right down). They say “Whittingham Fair,” not “Scarborough Fair.” Now, pause it at 0:17. The witch is missing her earrings and a ribbon from her hair. This could be a new design, but she’s also without her beauty mark.

The Joy that mimics Bayonetta in Bayonetta 1 doesn’t have a beauty mark, either. We could surmise that the character we see in the trailer isn’t really her, and there will be an influx of Joy that are attempting to revive Jubileus. Moreover, the person fighting Bayonetta is theorised to be Rodin, because the figure seems to be wearing similar clothes and the attacks are reminiscent of his style in Bayonetta 2.

We won’t know for certain until the developer showcases something official in the coming months. PlatinumGames has expressed it would like to self-publish Bayonetta games, as it is a “very important title” for the company, and there is an announcement scheduled for February 27.

