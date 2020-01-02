Platinum Games director Hideki Kamiya has shared an update on how development of the highly-anticipated Bayonetta 3 is going, and everything appears to be “on track” (via VGC).

The third installment in the Bayonetta series was first seen at The Game Awards in 2017, which debuted a reveal trailer for the Switch exclusive title and was accompanied by an announcement for ports of Bayonetta 1 and 2. These re-releases came out in February 2018, and a Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle will bring 4K resolution and 60fps to the classic game on the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X in February. In spite of being spoiled for choice, fans are worried about the status of Bayonetta 3, having not seen anything new since that initial announcement.

Kamiya answered the question on Twitter, stating that development is “on track”, and his response tallies with what fellow Platinum Games founder Atsushi Inaba said earlier this year. “Games aren’t usually done in a year or two… it takes a while. That’s all,” he explained. “Things are going well and I know a lot of people are asking for it.” Even though the studio has kept mum on the progress of Bayonetta 3, this fact isn’t indicative that trouble is brewing. “Just because we’re not showing it [at E3 2019] doesn’t mean it’s not going well,” added Inaba, stating that rolling out snapshots of development for every single Platinum Games title “isn’t the smartest PR strategy to begin with.”

Platinum Games is trying a new approach with Bayonetta 3, and that might be the secret sauce that ensures the Switch game will be something special. “It’s going to be a high quality title and we’re putting our all into it. That is what you’re seeing [with the silence],” concluded Inaba.

Watch the original announcement trailer for Bayonetta 3 below.




