

Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya confirmed that the third game is “progressing very smoothly,” despite the silence since it was revealed in 2017 (via Nintendo Life).

At The Game Awards 2017, we got our first and only look at Bayonetta 3 in the form of a teaser trailer. It also announced that Bayonetta 1 and Bayonetta 2 would be coming to the Nintendo Switch. These came out in 2018, and a Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle was revealed in late 2019 to be released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 20, 2020. Even with all of this excitement, Platinum Games failed to cast a spell over those who wanted an update on Bayonetta 3. Nothing had been seen or heard, leading some to worry that development had taken a turn for the worse.

Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya said that the game was “on track” in a response to a curious fan on Twitter. Fellow Platinum Games founder Atsushi Inaba also stated that “things are going well” at E3 2019. Now, Kamiya has been able to settle speculation in an interview with Famitsu. “First of all, regarding Bayonetta 3, there hasn’t been any new information at all ever since the first reveal so I feel like a lot of people are getting worried about it, but the inspection for new systems is going well, and the development is also progressing very smoothly, so please rest assured and wait for it,” he said.

“There are also many other interesting things I want to talk about, but it’s a super secret so I can’t say,” added Kamiya. These “interesting things” that are “super secret” may have something to do with Platinum Games’ ambitions for 2020. Recently receiving a “capital investment” from Tencent Holdings, the developer wishes to “strengthen our foundation as a business and expand from game development.” Part of this will be achieved through “exploring self-publishing,” which would afford greater control over its own properties.