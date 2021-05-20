Turtle Rock has released a new trailer for co-operative zombie shooter Back 4 Blood, introducing us to the cast of characters we'll be able to pick from for some undead slaughtering when the game launches later this year.

You'll actually have eight potential survivors to pick from, which unlike the survivors in spiritual prequel series Left 4 Dead, also have their own characteristics and perks related to their personalities. They include Holly who can recover stamina with kills, former Army Ranger Walker who can increase his accuracy the more kills he gets, Doc with her low health heal bonus and Karlee who can sense hazards.

Hoffman can spawn ammo with kills, Mom has an instant revive and Evangelo can break out of grabs. Finally, long-range specialist Jim has increased ADS speed so he can look down the barrel of his gun faster. The video also introduces us to some of the special Ridden we'll be facing off against, including the Breaker, the Ogre, the Snitcher and the Hag.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below. Back 4 Blood is currently scheduled for release on October 12 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.