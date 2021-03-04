Nature documentary-inspired exploration adventure Away: The Survival Series will now be adding Xbox to its list of platforms when the game launches later this year, developer Breaking Walls has announced.

Set in the distant future and having you playing the life of a sugar glider among other animals, the game had already previously been earmarked for PlayStation 4 and PC. It will now also be heading to Xbox One and be playable on Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility.

The game was first revealed during a PlayStation State of Play event back in 2019, and the development team said they originally hoped to release in Q1 2020 when it launched a Kickstarter to aid ongoing development that eventually drew in more than double its intended goal.

You can check out a trailer for the game below. Away: The Survival Series will launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC later this year, with a more specific release date to be announced.