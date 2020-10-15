Ubisoft has released a new "Deep Dive" trailer for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, giving us over seven minutes of footage taking a detailed look at the viking adventure ahead of its release next month.

The video covers a wealth of subjects, including combat, skills and upgrades, your upgradable settlement, exploration, narrative and player choices—including the ability to switch between a male and female Eivor at any time as detailed yesterday—weapons such as the legendary sword Exclalibur and more.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to launch on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC from November 10.