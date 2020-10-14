Assassin's Creed Valhalla previews are going live across the internet this week, and they've revealed some new information about the forthcoming viking epic, including a little more information as to how both the male and female version of lead character Eivor will be canonical.

A series of IGN preview videos have revealed that upon the beginning and at various points throughout the game, you'll be able to select between either the male or female Eivor or a third option known as "Let the Animus Decide". This third option will pick the character who's memories are the strongest in the Animus' "memory stream".

While this understandably doesn't quite give away the full explanation in the game's plot as to why this happens, narrative director Darby McDevitt confirmed via Twitter that the canon choice will be to let the Animus decide which one you ultimately play as and will get you "closest to understanding the full mystery behind Eivor.

Finally, the Ubisoft Nordic Twitter accounts also offered up a couple of new screenshots of the game's interpretation of mythlogical locations Asgard and Jotunheim, continuing the thread of Assassin's Creed heroes exploring the myths and legends of their respective civilisations, which you can see below.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set for release on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X PlayStation 4 and PC on November 10 and on PlayStation 5 from November 12.