Ubisoft has released a new trailer for the upcoming open world RPG action adventure Assassin's Creed Valhalla, focusing on the game's depiction of Norse Mythology.

As was the case with the previous two Assassin's Creed games, Valhalla will see its hero delve into the mythos and legends of the time period of which it takes place, meaning in this case Eivor will be coming across figures such as Odin, Freya and Loki.

Check out the video explaining how the Norse myths fit into the world of Valhalla as narrated by Narrative Director Darby McDevitt for yourself below. Assassin's Creed Valhalla launches on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 10 and on PlayStation 5 on November 12/19.