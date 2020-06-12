Deathloop, the time-bending first person shooter from Arkane Lyon, will launch this year for PC and PlayStation 5.

In last night’s The Future of Gaming event, we got to see some gameplay of the upcoming assassination simulator, and the game seems to have shifted in tone since its unveiling at E3 2019. Blackreef is a bright, gaudy, and mysterious island, populated with hedonistic fools who want time to loop over and over and over again. Colt, the player character, is not in their good books, because he wants to end the “endless” cycle. With eight targets scattered across the island, he must eliminate the people responsible for trapping him here before the clock strikes midnight, and the loop will be no more.

A straightforward task, but not an easy one. The protector of Blackreef, Julianna Blake, likes things just the way they are. She will be the bane of Colt’s looping life, and will hunt him down mercilessly to stop him in his tracks. Deathloop will also actually allow a player to drop into another player’s game as Julianna, in a multiplayer cat and mouse campaign.

“Each new loop in Deathloop is an opportunity to learn from the past and adapt,” said Arkane Lyon in a press release. “Finding clues and uncovering hints is key to taking out targets before the day resets. Discover relationships, learn schedules, and do whatever must be done to gain the necessary knowledge. Players will apply what they’ve learned in previous loops to try different paths, choose to sneak or attack, and devise other new strategies to eventually reach their targets. If at first you don’t succeed: die, die, again.”

Count me in. The game looks gorgeous, with a colourful and cruel retro-future style for Blackreef and its denizens. And, the gameplay is buttery smooth, combining the effortless panache of Dishonored with the striking brutality of Wolfenstein The New Colossus. Ok, ok, I won’t keep you any longer. I’m invested, is all.

Deathloop arrives for PC and PlayStation 5 in holiday 2020. Watch the PS5 gameplay reveal trailer below.