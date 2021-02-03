EA and Respawn have announced that free-to-play battle royale shooter Apex Legends will finally arrive on Nintendo Switch on March 9.

In a letter to fans announcing the news, game director Chad Grenier revealed the game will support cross-play on Ninty's console, the latest seasonal content and full feature parity with the other versions of the game. Grenier credits veteran Switch porting studio Panic Button with helping get the game on the system.

As the launch date is a few weeks following the kick-off of the game's 8th Season yesterday, those who invest in the Season 8 Battle Pass on Nintendo Switch will nab themselves 30 free levels plus XP earned will be doubled for the first two weeks after launch.

Apex Legends' Season 8, subtitled Mayhem, launched yesterday on Xbox, PlayStation and PC and brought along a new Legend, explosives expert Fuse and an Obliterated Kings Canyon map. Check out the Season 8 Battle Pass trailer below.