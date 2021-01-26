EA and Respawn Entertainment have released the gameplay trailer for the upcoming newest update for battle royale shooter Apex Legends known as Season 8: Mayhem.

It's certainly a fun trailer, fully embracing new character Fuse's love of explosions by making itself a full homage to OTT 80s action movie trailers, complete with epically-voiced narration, film grain filter for that VHS-feel, hair metal soundtrack and yes, plenty of stuff blowing up.

In case you missed the original reveal, Season 8 Mayhem will also be bringing along an overhauled King's Canyon map known as Obliterated King's Canyon that, among other things, adds a whole new area with a crashed gunship, Slum Lakes to be wiped off the map and replaced with Spotted Lakes and Observation Towers that can be raised by finding and interacting with Echo Camps.

Check out the trailer for yourself below ahead of Season 8: Mayhem dropping into Apex Legends on February 2 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.