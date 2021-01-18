Respawn Entertainment has announced the date for the Eighth Season of battle royale shooter Apex Legends, as well as unveiling its latest Legends to join the roster in its latest Stories from the Outlands series.

The season will be entitled Mayhem, and it'll see the introduction of Fuse into the game. Described as "The Champion of Salvo" the character is clearly a bit of an explosives expert, described as a "blow-up-first-ask-questions-later kinda guy". This is mostly evident by the fact he has a metal prosthetic arm, the origin of which is explained in the video below.

The eighth season also brings along with it a makeover for the Kings Canyon map, now dubbed Obliterated King's Canyon (and Respawn promise more on that later this week) and introduces a new weapon in the form of bolt action rifle The 30-30 Repeater.

More information on Mayhem will be revealed over the coming few days, with Season 8: Mayhem landing in Apex Legends on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC from February 2, which happens to be two days before the game's second anniversary.