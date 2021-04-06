Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment have teased that the battle royale shooter's next season will feature a few nods to one of the studio's most popular series, and in-universe sibling title, Titanfall.

Speaking during a Twitch Panel hosted by Brown Girl Gamer Code over the Easter weekend (as spotted by Dexerto), the game's senior writer Ashley Reed noted the connection between the games and their shared universe, saying "What's going on in Titanfall is a war. Apex is what happens after the war."

This was then followed by the game's director Chad Grenier saying more explicity: "Next season, Season 9, you're actually going to see a ton of Titanfall coming back into the game in one way or another. So, I've told some people before, if you're a Titanfall fan hang on for Season 9, because we've got some cool stuff in there." The panel were quick to add that fans shouldn't expect to see actual Titans make an appearance, however, which echoes comments made by the team last April.

The studio wouldn't be drawn on exactly what this Titanfall content would consist of, so we'll have to wait and see exactly what's in store, though the game has already included weapons that first appeared in the earlier game. Season 8 will be coming to a close early next month, so we shouldn't have too much longer to wait to find out. Meanwhile, back in May of last year, Respawn CEO Vince Zampella said he'd like to see Titanfall make some kind of "some kind of resurrection" in Apex Legends.