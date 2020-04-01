Nintendo revealed the upcoming “Animal Crossing Spirits! Yes, Yes!” event that will go live in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and it will offer four new spirits from the latest Animal Crossing game (via Nintendo Life).

Judging by the promotional image, the event seems to add CJ, Daisy Mae, Flick, and Orville and Wilbur to the fighting game. Accompanying them are Redd, Rover, Lloid, and Zipper T. Bunny, to name a few. The event will be held from April 3 to April 8.

The next character to be added to Ultimate will be one of the ARMS fighters, however, development of the exceptionally popular Switch title is presently encountering problems. “Restrictions are also being put on business travel. It’s particularly difficult to meet with partners who are faraway. For example, Nintendo is headquartered in Kyoto, right? In this regard, it’s quite difficult for us to visit other companies,” explained director Masahiro Sakurai. If someone were to contract coronavirus in the . Ultimate offices, work on the game would be “halted entirely.”

