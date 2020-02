Animal Crossing: New Horizons players may choose from all options for hair and facial features from the get go, regardless of gender or progression in the game (via Hardcore Gamer).

Last week’s Nintendo Direct dived into the new game, and showcased its multiplayer modes, mystery islands, seasonal events, terraforming, and Mr Resetti’s new job.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches for the Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020.