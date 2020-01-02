Nintendo has published a new trailer for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and though it’s very short, it shows off the box art ahead of the game’s release in March (via Nintendo Life).

Tom Nook appreciates that time is Bells. The trailer is only thirty seconds long, but it shows the retail magnate pitch the “Deserted Island Getaway Package” to an audience of Animal Crossing villagers. Tommy and Timmy are in tow and are the image of professionalism while the advert boasts of the beautiful tropical island players will shape into their ideal vacation spot. Full-time secretary and part-time Smash fighter Isabelle deserves a holiday more than anyone, and she looks positively enamoured with the sandy beaches and swaying palm trees.

The box art is spotted at the very end of the trailer and shows off the crafting and harvesting mechanics that will make the island the very definition of “R and R”. There looks to be a seaplane in the background, and this is presumably what takes players around the archipelago in the eight-player co-op sessions.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes to Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020. Watch the new trailer below.



