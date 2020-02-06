Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which is due out on March 20 for the Switch, could feature a save game backup feature, using Nintendo Online.

The news comes from Nintendo Japan (via resetera), which is apparently “planning to have a save backup function for this software, available to Nintendo Switch Online users.”

The quote is here in full (using Google Translate):

“We are considering a function to back up saved data in a unique form of this software in case of failure, loss or theft of the Nintendo Switch itself. Use of this function is limited to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Correspondence time is undecided. We will inform you as soon as the time is decided.”

Being able to store save games on the cloud is good news not just for those looking forward to Animal Crossing: New Horizons but for Switch-owners in general; it’s a good plan to have a way of backing up your saves, in case anything were to happen to your Switch.

In other news, Tom Nook is surely still a bastard, and we will all look forward to seeing what awful stuff he is getting up to in New Horizons when it comes out next month.