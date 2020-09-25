Nintendo has detailed the upcoming additions for Animal Crossing: New Horizons with a Halloween-flavoured update that'll be haunting the game from next week.

New features for this update include pumpkins you can grow yourself that can be used in crafting recepies for Halloween-themed decorations and seasonally-appropriate costumes to be bought from the Able Sisters store. You'll also be able to get candy from the Nooks' Store, naturally and prepare for a special in-game Halloween event on the big day itself, October 31 between 5pm and midnight in your local timezone.

Check out the video for the Autumn update below, which comes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons from September 30 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.