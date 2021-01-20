Innersloth—the developer of social deception smash-hit Among Us—has posted a new blog post, updating fans on what's been an eventful few months for the game as well as giving us an idea when we can expect the next map.

The update over on the Innersloth blog talks about the game's explosion in popularity over the last few months, telling us that the brand new Airship map announced back at the tail end of last year should be arriving in a free update to the game in 'early 2021' as well as the game's forthcoming Xbox console ports, following hot on the heels of the recent Nintendo Switch launch. On that latter point, Innersloth also note that cosmetic item DLC is currently missing from the game on the handheld, but is intended to be added soon.

The team also let fans in on what's been taking so long with the new map, mentioning that aside from the above the originally-three-now-four-man team had to spend 2 months "restructuring, figuring out new processes, and getting external partners to help us manage on board" following the decision to cancel the game's sequel and instead working on expanding the original Among Us. The post also mentions that there's also "a ton of other things out of our control (legal issues, meetings, plannings) which has also meant the new update has taken longer than originally intended.

Still, the future looks very bright for the game indeed, and as well as the forthcoming new free update featuring the Airship map, Innersloth has promised to be "more transparent about what we're launching and the expected order" for the game, and to that end intends to publish a public roadmap, with the first update expected soon; although specific dates won't be included "until we know we can hit them".

Among Us is out now on PC, Nintendo Switch and will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One later this year (and is available via Xbox Game Pass for PC.)