Innersloth has announced that they have decided not to proceed with development of a sequel to their surprise hit social-deception game Among Us, and will instead focus their efforts on improving and expanding the original.

Writing on the official development blog for the game, creator PuffballsUnited revealed that, despite a sequel being announced for the game last month, "Seeing how many people are enjoying Among Us 1 really makes us want to be able to support the game and take it to the next level. We have decided to cancel Among Us 2 and instead put all our focus into improving Among Us 1."

The post revealed how the reason the team originally planned for a sequel was, in fact, due to the codebase of the original game being "outdated" and " not built to support adding so much new content," but a desire to not split the existing userbase caused them to change their mind. They will instead be bringing all the planned additional content for Among Us 2 into the first game, despite calling it "Probably the more difficult choice because it means going deep into the core code of the game and reworking several parts of it."

In case you're not up to speed, Among Us actually released on PC back in 2018 and sees a number of crewmates attempting to repair a spaceship/space station/science base (depending on the map) while certain players are desginated as secret "Imposters" and must kill off the other players while avoiding detection. The game had been relatively quiet for two years before it developed a sudden explosion in popularity during the last couple of months as it became discovered by several big name streamers and content creators.

There's no date for when the new additional content and updates will be coming to Among Us, although the developers have already confirmed they've settled on a theme for a new stage. Also on the agenda in the immediate future are improvements to the servers, colourblind options and a friends/account system to name but a few. Among Us is available now on PC and mobile.